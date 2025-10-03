Seeker

The industry's first interactive application security testing (IAST) software solution with active verification and sensitive-data tracking for web-based applications.

See how Seeker® IAST solutions help development, QA, DevOps, and security teams automate the security testing of modern web applications and services.

Download the datasheet

The recognized leader in web-based interactive application security testing

Cyber Security - Excellence awards image

Gold for API Security

Seeker IAST
2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Learn more
CybersecAsia 2020 Award Black Duck Seeker

Cybersec Asia 2020

Readers' Choice 2021 Best Security Award

Readers' Choice Awards 2021

Best Application Development Security
A visual of Polaris Software Integrity Platform® bringing together the market-leading DAST, SAST, and SCA engines that power WhiteHat™ Dynamic, Coverity®, and Black Duck®

Focus on real web-based application vulnerabilities

Our patented active verification technology

  • Automatically retests identified application vulnerabilities and validates whether they are real and can be exploited
  • Provides a real-time view of the top security vulnerabilities
  • Delivers insights into the sensitive data flow and API calls for immediate remediation

 

 

Protect sensitive data

Sensitive-data tracking shows you where your most critical information and secrets are stored without sufficient encryption, helping ensure compliance with key industry standards and regulations, including PCI DSS and GDPR.

Integrate with CI/CD and DevOps workflows

Integrate with CI/CD and DevOps workflows

Seeker is easy to deploy and scale in your CI/CD development workflows. Native integrations, web APIs, and plugins provide seamless integration with the tools you use for on-premises and cloud-, microservices-, and container-based development. You’ll get accurate results out of the box, without extensive configuration, custom services, or tuning.

 

Seeker monitors web app interactions in the background during normal testing and can quickly process hundreds of thousands of HTTP(S) requests, giving you results in seconds with near-zero false positives—no need to run manual security scans.

Secure APIs, microservices, and web services

Secure APIs, microservices, and web services

Seeker discovers all known and unknown APIs in your application portfolio, dynamically scans them for vulnerabilities, and reports on findings in visual dashboards. Seeker detects API and web interfaces, including microservices like gRPC, by finding specifications for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs and verifying their security posture.

Learn more
Streamline security compliance and remediation

Streamline security compliance and remediation

Seeker makes security compliance reporting easy. Detailed dashboards show compliance with OWASP Top 10, PCI DSS, GDPR, and CWE/SANS Top 25, as well as alerts when applications expose sensitive information. Seeker also pinpoints vulnerable lines of code and provides detailed contextual remediation advice via e-learning, which helps your development teams learn and fix vulnerabilities quickly.

Identify risk in open source and third-party libraries

Identify risk in open source and third-party libraries

Seeker integrates Black Duck® Binary Analysis, which analyzes target binaries for open source security vulnerabilities, versioning, and license information and matches them against the knowledgebase in Black Duck Hub. You get a unified view of all identified vulnerabilities found in custom code and component libraries.

 

Seeker monitors web app interactions in the background during normal testing and can quickly process hundreds of thousands of HTTP(S) requests, giving you results in seconds with near-zero false positives—no need to run manual security scans.

We chose Seeker because testers and developers don’t need to invest time or have expertise in order to execute security tasks on a regular basis. Seeker provides correlation between vulnerabilities and impacted source code, saving developer effort.”

L. Porchon

CISO of Managed Business Services division, Parkeon

Secure your web apps with IAST

Datasheet

Seeker IAST

Achieve accurate vulnerability identification and verification
Learn more
eBook

The State of API Security

Take a deep dive into API security trends
Learn more
Blog

Automating web security testing

Enable frictionless continuous testing with IAST
Learn more
Case Study

Société Française du Radiotelephone

Eliminate vulnerabilities early in the SDLC
Learn more