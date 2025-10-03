Black Duck® Binary Analysis gives you visibility into open source and third-party dependencies that have been compiled into executables, libraries, containers, and firmware. You can analyze individual files using an intuitive user interface or Black Duck multifactor open source detection, which automates the scanning of binary artifacts.

Using a combination of static and string analysis techniques coupled with fuzzy matching against the Black Duck® KnowledgeBase™, Black Duck Binary Analysis quickly and reliably identifies components, even if they’ve been modified.