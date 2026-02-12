Prevent defects from becoming disasters
Secure your software supply chain
Embrace AI without compromise
Coverity® Static Analysis provides fast, accurate code scans with actionable suggestions so your developers and security teams can resolve issues quickly and easily.
Defensics® Fuzzing uses black box fuzzing techniques on your services and protocols to find obscure vulnerabilities before they are exploited, keeping your software resilient and robust.
Black Duck helps track and prioritize issues to keep you ahead of functional safety, security, and industry standards, with native reports to prove compliance.
Achieve Software Code Compliance
Ensure Reliable and Secure C++ Software
Generate an actionable SBOM
Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AST