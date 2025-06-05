Achieving and Demonstrating Software Code Compliance

Maintaining secure software is critical for industries such as healthcare, financial services, aerospace, and defense. And as the threat landscape expands and applications become more complex, it’s even more important for these industries to comply with coding standards and regulatory requirements. Organizations need static application security testing (SAST) tools that provide comprehensive software scans to help manage and track compliance with standards.

A SAST solution like Coverity® Static Analysis can help organizations maintain security, reliability, and the visibility of their software. This guide outlines the essential steps for ensuring software code compliance and demonstrates how Coverity’s capabilities can provide support through the process.

  • Key challenges to meeting software code compliance
  • How to align code compliance with your existing policies
  • How Coverity supports policy-driven scans to help you prioritize what matters most to your organization
  • How to help developers resolve issues quickly within the IDE using issue reporting and actionable remediation
  • How to demonstrate compliance with key stakeholders using Coverity’s built-in reports
