The State of Embedded Software Quality and Safety 2025

The “State of Embedded Software Quality and Safety 2025” report presents a data-driven analysis into the current state of embedded software development, focusing on the challenges and opportunities arising from AI adoption, the formalization of the software supply chain, and the evolving skillset of developers.

Based on a global survey of 785 developers and security professionals, this report examines how these changes impact the quality, safety, and security of embedded software, and it provides actionable recommendations for key players across development and security teams.

  • The state of AI adoption in embedded software development and the associated governance challenges
  • Why Software Bills of Materials are essential in modern embedded development
  • How the developer role is evolving in the wake of AI adoption
  • The strategies and AppSec solutions used to address AI risks while balancing speed and quality
The State of Embedded Software Quality and Safety Report cover

