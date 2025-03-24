Key findings of the study

Security vs. speed

Time pressures drive many teams to push vulnerable code into production. As application security shifts left into the development realm, teams struggle to balance the competing goals of security and speed.

DevOps is critical

Whether teams are fully embracing DevOps practices or simply increasing the automation of their development processes, most are looking for solutions that work with the tools they are already using.

Developers need security training

Few college degrees in computer science require application security coursework as part of their curriculum. As a result, the burden of training developers on secure coding practices falls to employers—who struggle to fill the gap.

Tool consolidation is a high priority

It is challenging to manage and correlate results from the myriad AppSec tools and techniques (static analysis, software composition analysis, dynamic analysis, etc.) used by organizations today. Teams are looking for solutions to provide multiple forms of analysis in a unified suite.