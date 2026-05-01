Deep AppSec expertise
Continuous updates
Intelligent guidance
Petabytes of human-verified open source components, vulnerabilities, license requirements, secure coding patterns, malicious packages, and industry standards intelligence provide the context essential for effective AI analysis of software risks.
Our scan engines provide deterministic analysis that validates and enhances the speed, consistency, and reliability of AI-based findings.
Insights from over two decades of expert-driven security testing, supply chain audits, issue triage, and remediation feedback help AI validate, prioritize, and remediate security issues based on predicted outcomes.
Over 17 years of Build Security in Maturity Model (BSIMM) best practices from over 650 assessments provide industry-proven guidance for building, testing, and verifying software at scale.
ContextAI powers both our AI and traditional application security solutions with the industry's most comprehensive knowledge base of actionable application security insights and analytics. It enables security and development teams, and AI agents, to build secure, high-quality software faster.
10 million open source projects
320K vulnerabilities
3,000 licenses
63K Black Duck Security Advisories
40+ languages and 200+ frameworks
24+ years of AppSec testing
20+ years of audit insights
Supply chain analytics
17+ years of security best practices
Agentic application security
True Scale AppSec Solutions for the Enterprise
Security that moves at the speed of AI
Gartner® MQ for AST
The Value of BDSAs