ContextAI™ synthesizes decades of human-validated security intelligence, analytics, and best practices into context, guardrails, and services that make AI-powered development and security more predictable, reliable, and cost-effective.

Deep AppSec expertise

Delivers reliable security analysis of any application.

Continuous updates

Alerts teams to the latest software security threats.

Intelligent guidance

Drives more effective issue prioritization and remediation.

Comprehensive knowledge base of security, quality, and compliance intelligence

Petabytes of human-verified open source components, vulnerabilities, license requirements, secure coding patterns, malicious packages, and industry standards intelligence provide the context essential for effective AI analysis of software risks.

Market-leading application security analysis for any software

Our scan engines provide deterministic analysis that validates and enhances the speed, consistency, and reliability of AI-based findings.

Real-world AppSec analytics that drive intelligent action

Insights from over two decades of expert-driven security testing, supply chain audits, issue triage, and remediation feedback help AI validate, prioritize, and remediate security issues based on predicted outcomes.

Security by default, built-in from the start

Over 17 years of Build Security in Maturity Model (BSIMM) best practices from over 650 assessments provide industry-proven guidance for building, testing, and verifying software at scale.

ContextAI

ContextAI: The model for building secure software

ContextAI powers both our AI and traditional application security solutions with the industry's most comprehensive knowledge base of actionable application security insights and analytics. It enables security and development teams, and AI agents, to build secure, high-quality software faster. 

Your application security intelligence advantage

10 million open source projects

The industry’s most comprehensive database of analyzed open source projects.
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320K vulnerabilities

Thousands of Black Duck–exclusive findings you won’t get anywhere else.
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3,000 licenses

Unmatched license intelligence with full license text, encoded attributes, and obligations.
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63K Black Duck Security Advisories

Comprehensive vulnerability intelligence that goes beyond the NVD.
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40+ languages and 200+ frameworks

Robust code security rulesets and standards compliance.
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24+ years of AppSec testing

Analytical datasets of real-world AppSec testing from Continuous Dynamic™.
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20+ years of audit insights

Insights from the most trusted software due diligence for M&A and internal audits.
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Supply chain analytics

Software composition analysis findings that inform the knowledge base with supply chain analytics.
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17+ years of security best practices

Industry-proven guidance to improve your security posture.
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Agentic application security

Black Duck Signal™ powered by ContextAI helps you find and fix security issues without noise or AI hallucinations.
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