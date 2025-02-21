The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Black Duck uses a single scan engine to power all our static analysis solutions, including Coverity® Static AnalysisPolaris fAST Static, and Software Risk Manager. The engine supports a large collection of programming languages, frameworks, libraries, and integrations to enable fast and accurate scans for any application.

This page lists many of the most popular languages and frameworks supported by our static analysis engine. For the complete list of details, please see our documentation.

Languages

•     Apex
•     C/C++
•     C#
•     CUDA
•     Dart
•     Fortran
•     Go
•     Java
•     JavaScript
•     JSP

•     Kotlin
•     Objective-C/C++
•     PHP
•     Python
•     Ruby
•     Scala
•     Swift
•     TypeScript
•     VB.NET

Frameworks

Black Duck supports over 200 frameworks for C#, Java, JavaScript, Go, and others. Some of those frameworks are listed here. For the full list of supported frameworks, please see our documentation.

C#

•      .NET Framework
•     ASP.NET ASMX Web Services
•     ASP.NET Core
•     ASP.NET MVC
•     ASP.NET Web API
•     ASP.NET Web Forms
•     Amazon AWSSDK

•     Azure SDK
•     Elasticsearch.NET
•     Google Cloud
•     GraphQL
•     Identity Server
•     MassTransit

•     MongoDB
•     MySQL
•     Nhibernate
•     Razor templates
•     SendGrid
•     WCF Services

Java

•     Android SDK
•     Apache Shiro
•     Axis
•     Dropwizard
•     DWR
•     Enterprise Java Beans (EJBs)
•     Google Web Toolkit (GWT)
•     Hibernate
•     iBatis

•     Java Frameworks
•     Java Persistence API (JPA)
•     Javax.websocket
•     JAX RS
•     JAX WS
•     JEE
•     JSF/Facelets
•     JSP and JSP Standard Tag Library (JSTL)
•     Play

•     ReactiveX (RxJava, Reactor)
•     Restlet
•     Spring Boot
•     Spring Framework
•     Struts
•     Terasoluna
•     Tiles
•     Vert.x
•     WS XML-RPC

JavaScript/TypeScript

Client-side

•     Angular
•     Angular JS
•     Apache Cordova
•     Backbone
•     Bootstrap
•     Ember
•     HTML5 DOM APIs/Ajax
•     jQuery
•     Mithril
•     React / Preact
•     React Native
•     Socket.IO
•     Swig
•     Vue.js

Server-side

•     Angular server-side rendering
•     Express
•     Fastify
•     Hapi
•     Koa
•     Mean.io
•     Node.js
•     Passport
•     React server-side rendering (Next.js)
•     Restify
•     SAP XS Classic and Advanced
•     Socket.IO
•     Vue server-side rendering

Template engines

•     Consolidate
•     doT.js
•     EJS
•     Handlebars
•     Hogan
•     Jade
•     koa-views
•     Lodash (templating)
•     Marko
•     Mustache
•     Nunjucks
•     Pug
•     Swig
•     Twig
•     Underscore (templating)
•     Vision

Major libraries

•     aws-sdk
•     Axios
•     Azure-storage
•     Google Cloud APIs
•     graphql
•     Mongoose / MongoDB
•     Mssql
•     mysql
•     Request
•     Sequelize
•     Sqlx
•     Swashbuckle
•     Underscore / Lodash

Go

•     beego
•     Buffalo
•     Echo
•     Fiber
•     fasthttp

•     Gin
•     go-pg
•     go-redis
•     go-restful
•     Gorilla WebSocket

•     HttpRouter
•     iris
•     MongoDB Go Driver
•     mux
•     sqlx

Python

•     aiohttp
•     Django
•     Flask

•     httplib2
•     marshmallow
•     MySQLdb

•     oauthlib
•     PyMySQL
•     Sqlalchemy

Kotlin

•     Android SDK
•     Android KTX

Dart

•     Flutter

PHP

•     Symfony

Ruby

•     Ruby on Rails

