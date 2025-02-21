Black Duck uses a single scan engine to power all our static analysis solutions, including Coverity® Static Analysis, Polaris fAST Static, and Software Risk Manager™. The engine supports a large collection of programming languages, frameworks, libraries, and integrations to enable fast and accurate scans for any application.
This page lists many of the most popular languages and frameworks supported by our static analysis engine. For the complete list of details, please see our documentation.
• Apex
• C/C++
• C#
• CUDA
• Dart
• Fortran
• Go
• Java
• JavaScript
• JSP
• Kotlin
• Objective-C/C++
• PHP
• Python
• Ruby
• Scala
• Swift
• TypeScript
• VB.NET
Black Duck supports over 200 frameworks for C#, Java, JavaScript, Go, and others. Some of those frameworks are listed here. For the full list of supported frameworks, please see our documentation.
• .NET Framework
• ASP.NET ASMX Web Services
• ASP.NET Core
• ASP.NET MVC
• ASP.NET Web API
• ASP.NET Web Forms
• Amazon AWSSDK
• Azure SDK
• Elasticsearch.NET
• Google Cloud
• GraphQL
• Identity Server
• MassTransit
• MongoDB
• MySQL
• Nhibernate
• Razor templates
• SendGrid
• WCF Services
• Android SDK
• Apache Shiro
• Axis
• Dropwizard
• DWR
• Enterprise Java Beans (EJBs)
• Google Web Toolkit (GWT)
• Hibernate
• iBatis
• Java Frameworks
• Java Persistence API (JPA)
• Javax.websocket
• JAX RS
• JAX WS
• JEE
• JSF/Facelets
• JSP and JSP Standard Tag Library (JSTL)
• Play
• ReactiveX (RxJava, Reactor)
• Restlet
• Spring Boot
• Spring Framework
• Struts
• Terasoluna
• Tiles
• Vert.x
• WS XML-RPC
Client-side
• Angular
• Angular JS
• Apache Cordova
• Backbone
• Bootstrap
• Ember
• HTML5 DOM APIs/Ajax
• jQuery
• Mithril
• React / Preact
• React Native
• Socket.IO
• Swig
• Vue.js
Server-side
• Angular server-side rendering
• Express
• Fastify
• Hapi
• Koa
• Mean.io
• Node.js
• Passport
• React server-side rendering (Next.js)
• Restify
• SAP XS Classic and Advanced
• Socket.IO
• Vue server-side rendering
Template engines
• Consolidate
• doT.js
• EJS
• Handlebars
• Hogan
• Jade
• koa-views
• Lodash (templating)
• Marko
• Mustache
• Nunjucks
• Pug
• Swig
• Twig
• Underscore (templating)
• Vision
Major libraries
• aws-sdk
• Axios
• Azure-storage
• Google Cloud APIs
• graphql
• Mongoose / MongoDB
• Mssql
• mysql
• Request
• Sequelize
• Sqlx
• Swashbuckle
• Underscore / Lodash
• beego
• Buffalo
• Echo
• Fiber
• fasthttp
• Gin
• go-pg
• go-redis
• go-restful
• Gorilla WebSocket
• HttpRouter
• iris
• MongoDB Go Driver
• mux
• sqlx
• aiohttp
• Django
• Flask
• httplib2
• marshmallow
• MySQLdb
• oauthlib
• PyMySQL
• Sqlalchemy
• Android SDK
• Android KTX
• Flutter
• Symfony
• Ruby on Rails