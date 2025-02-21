Understand your strengths and weaknesses to build a long-term plan

Unlike other frameworks, BSIMM is descriptive, not prescriptive. It documents your current practices—not what a small group of experts think you should be doing. It helps you understand your strengths and weaknesses, and what areas to prioritize based on your organization’s specific risks and capabilities.

The next step is to develop a Maturity Action Plan (MAP) with detailed steps to meet your software security objectives.