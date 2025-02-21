In a development world driven by speed and digital transformation, understanding all the security activities necessary to secure your organization is a real challenge. To gain clarity and put best practices into action, you first need to start with an outside-in view of your current security posture.
A BSIMM assessment empowers you to analyze and benchmark your software security program against 100+ organizations across several industry verticals. It’s an objective, data-driven analysis from which to base decisions of resources, time, budget, and priorities as you seek to improve your security posture.
Uncover actionable strategies to strengthen your application security program in an era of rapid change based off the most recent BSIMM.Watch the webinar
Compare your security needs and capabilities against other software security programs.Learn more
Know your starting point to determine what to prioritize as you evolve your software security program.Learn more
Provide internal stakeholders, customers, partners, and regulators insight into your security posture—and build confidence and differentiate your organization against competitors.Learn more
Compare your software security program against industry peers based on real-world data. BSIMM is an open standard with a framework built on observed software security practices. It incorporates data from hundreds of assessments in more than 100 organizations, describing the work of thousands of security professionals and developers.
Unlike other frameworks, BSIMM is descriptive, not prescriptive. It documents your current practices—not what a small group of experts think you should be doing. It helps you understand your strengths and weaknesses, and what areas to prioritize based on your organization’s specific risks and capabilities.
The next step is to develop a Maturity Action Plan (MAP) with detailed steps to meet your software security objectives.
BSIMM enables you to share your software security posture with your stakeholders quickly and easily. It offers concrete details to show executives, board members, customers, partners, and regulators how your efforts are making a difference to the security posture of your organization.
Having joined the BSIMM community in 2015, we have found significant value in leveraging the insights drawn from the annually refreshed observations to help us plan and measure our own security program, and also gain a sense of the practice areas that are most important to our customers."
Bill Jaeger|
Executive Director of Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group Product Security Office