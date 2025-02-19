Black Duck® Security Advisories (BDSAs) empower users to effectively prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities before a potential security breach can occur. They offer earlier and more complete, actionable open source vulnerability alerts than Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) provided by the U.S. government in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

BDSAs vs. CVEs

The benefits of BDSAs vs. CVEs are apparent using four criteria:

Timing

Scoring

Detailed remediation guidance

Completeness

Citing the infamous Apache Struts vulnerability (CVE-2017-5638) as a use case, this guide highlights the value of BDSAs across the four criteria above compared to the data provided by the NVD.