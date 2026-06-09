— The State of AI-Powered Software Development

The gap between AI velocity and security

Nearly all development teams now rely on AI coding assistants, and the productivity gains are real. Yet most organizations are producing AI-generated code faster than they can review, secure, or govern it. The result: time saved in code creation is subsumed into greater efforts elsewhere in testing, review, and issue management phases, often negating benefits of AI-assisted development.

We partnered with third-party research firm UserEvidence to survey 831 software engineers and DevOps professionals. The findings reveal a clear inflection point: The question is no longer if you use AI coding assistants; it's how well you manage the AI-generated code they produce and establish deliberate, automated mechanisms to scale subsequent stages across the pipeline.