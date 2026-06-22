2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security

Black Duck named a Leader for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

We are a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant ™ for Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS). As Generative AI and new regulations like the EU Cyber Resilience Act increase the scale and complexity of managing software supply chain risk, Black Duck arms organizations with the visibility and automation they need to stay secure and compliant.

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Download the report to learn about the dominant forces shaping the SSCS market, including

  • Regulatory pressure that mandates provenance and auditability
  • Broad adoption of SBOMs and attestations as minimum compliance artifacts
  • A strategic pivot from after-the-fact detection toward prevention and continuous assurance embedded in developer toolchains
  • Why Gartner placed Black Duck in the Leaders Quadrant
Gartner MQ for Software Supply Chain Security
Software powers most critical infrastructure today. Therefore, a lack of understanding of who built the software, how it was built and what its ingredients are poses a danger not only to businesses but also to society at large. Software engineering teams can use SSCS tools to automate the enforcement of security and compliance policies and meet regulatory and government mandates.”

Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security" by Aaron Lord, Jason Gross, Johnny Walters, 17 June 2026

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security, Aaron Lord, Johnny Walters, Jason Gross, 17 June 2026

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