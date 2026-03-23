AI has fundamentally changed how software is built. AI agents are now designing architectures, writing functions, and deploying features autonomously. Developers are shipping code at velocities that would have been unimaginable just a year ago. This isn’t incremental progress—it’s a complete reimagining of software development.

This transformation comes with a critical challenge that every organization must meet: How to secure software that’s created faster than any human—or traditional security tool—can keep pace with.

I’m proud to announce the general availability of Black Duck Signal™, our answer to this challenge. It provides something the market desperately needs: A new model for application security that combines the power of AI with two decades of battle-tested security intelligence.