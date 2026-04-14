Most AppSec friction starts simply: A vulnerability gets fixed, but the ticket stays open. A license question blocks a release. Authenticated scanning stalls because setup takes too long. The latest Black Duck Polaris™ Platform release is built for those issues—tightening the loops between detection, decisions, and delivery.
This release brings focused improvements across Polaris. The updates below highlight advances in developer workflows, license compliance, AI‑assisted security, scalable scanning, and smarter risk prioritization. New reporting and operational visibility help teams track decisions, outcomes, and platform health with confidence.
With the latest enhancements to Polaris issue-tracking integrations, teams can now automatically close resolved security tickets and flexibly manage issue-to-ticket relationships in Jira and Azure boards—ensuring bug-trackers always reflect what truly needs attention.
Polaris continuously monitors scan results and provides the option to automatically close tickets based on issue dismissal and absent statuses, while also giving teams the freedom to export, unlink, or modify ticket associations as needed. The result: cleaner boards, less manual effort, and greater trust in security workflows.
Figure 1. Export multiple issues as one ticket or create one ticket per issue
Figure 2. Reassign a bug-tracking ID to a different ticket
License workflows bring license intelligence directly into Polaris, providing visibility into terms, notice files, and copyrights. This helps organizations understand, manage, and govern open source licensing obligations with greater confidence and less operational overhead.
Figure 3. View copyright text and component origins
Figure 4. Create a notice file with copyright text and license details
AI-assisted authentication for Polaris fAST Dynamic eliminates tedious manual configuration. Users simply select AI-assisted authentication from the drop-down in the Polaris UI, submit a screenshot of their application’s login page, and Polaris uses Black Duck’s internally hosted AI to automatically generate the authentication script.
Figure 5. Setting up AI-assisted authentication for fAST Dynamic
The Polaris issue management MCP server is a secure, read-only integration that uses model context protocol (MCP) to bring Polaris findings and Black Duck’s curated security knowledge into customer-selected AI tools—like Claude and GitHub Copilot—for analysis, reasoning, and insights. Then from within the coding assistant, users can pull up issue details, summarize risk by project or portfolio, identify recurring vulnerability patterns, and get remediation guidance that can be translated into next steps for developers and stakeholders.
Figure 6. Polaris issue management MCP in Claude Code and the IDE
Polaris now includes an upgraded Rapid Scan Static (SAST) engine, powered by Sigma 2026.3.0, delivering improved accuracy, expanded language and checker support, and more precise remediation guidance—without slowing down fast-moving development workflows.
This release introduces targeted enhancements and bug fixes that strengthen scan quality and signal fidelity, while maintaining compatibility for customers using recommended multiversion configurations. By advancing the underlying Sigma engine used for Rapid Scan Static, Polaris helps teams detect real issues more reliably across modern languages and frameworks—with less noise and greater confidence in results.
With custom severities, organizations can now override default severities and classify issues based on their own risk tolerance and internal guidelines. This gives AppSec teams greater control over how findings are prioritized—directly within Polaris—without relying on downstream tools or manual reclassification.
Figure 7. Enable custom severities at the org level for more triaging control
Figure 8. Upgrading severity status to “critical” for any hard-coded credential
Organizations can now associate multiple DAST projects with a single application, aligning DAST management with existing SAST and SCA workflows. Polaris fAST Dynamic allows teams to consolidate related dynamic scans under one application without creating unnecessary application sprawl.
The Triage Approval dashboard provides a centralized view of all triage approval activity in Polaris, making it easier to manage, track, and audit security decisions both at the organization level or down to specific applications or projects. With high-level metrics and a detailed, drill-down table, teams gain clarity and accountability across the entire triage approval process including issues still requiring approval.
Figure 9. Get an org-level view of triage status
Black Duck now has a new centralized status page that provides live performance updates across several Black Duck products. New status page: status.blackduck.com.
These updates demonstrate our ongoing commitment to eliminating friction in security workflows while maintaining the rigorous standards that modern applications demand. Whether you’re managing complex licensing requirements, streamlining triage processes, or exploring AI-assisted security analysis, Polaris continues to evolve with your team’s needs.
Ready to experience these enhancements? Log into Polaris today and explore how these features can accelerate your secure development practice. For more details on these capabilities, check out our full release documentation or visit our Polaris YouTube channel.
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