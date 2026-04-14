Most AppSec friction starts simply: A vulnerability gets fixed, but the ticket stays open. A license question blocks a release. Authenticated scanning stalls because setup takes too long. The latest Black Duck Polaris™ Platform release is built for those issues—tightening the loops between detection, decisions, and delivery.

This release brings focused improvements across Polaris. The updates below highlight advances in developer workflows, license compliance, AI‑assisted security, scalable scanning, and smarter risk prioritization. New reporting and operational visibility help teams track decisions, outcomes, and platform health with confidence.