Three stages of AppSec automation maturity

Application security implementation varies widely across organizations, and for good reason. Different teams, organizational structures, compliance requirements, and technical capabilities all influence the approach. Let’s explore the spectrum of automation maturity and see where thoughtful automation delivers the greatest impact.

Stage 1: Process-driven security

In this approach, dedicated AppSec teams manage security through defined processes and workflows.

● Security scans are scheduled or triggered on-demand

● AppSec specialists triage results and create tickets for development teams

● Security operates with dedicated tools and dashboards

● Reporting flows through established channels

When this makes sense: This approach works well when you need centralized control, have specialized security expertise, face specific compliance requirements, or are building out your security program. For some organizations, having security owned by a dedicated team is the right organizational fit.

The friction point: The main challenge is workflow overhead. Manual triage, ticket creation, and coordination between teams introduce delays. The feedback loop from vulnerability introduction to discovery to remediation can span weeks or months.

Stage 2: Automated CI/CD pipeline security

Many organizations today are implementing automation through CI/CD pipeline integration.

● Security scans integrate directly into build processes

● Automated workflows can be triggered on commits or scheduled builds

● Testing results can automatically generate tickets or break builds, based on policy

● Security gates enforce standards before production deployment

When this makes sense: Pipeline automation is valuable when you need consistent enforcement at deployment gates, want to prevent vulnerable code from reaching production, or have mature DevOps practices. Many organizations successfully use build-time scanning as a critical security checkpoint.

The friction point: Pipeline integration typically focuses on one stage of the development life cycle. It requires technical expertise in CI/CD tools, manual onboarding of new projects, and can create bottlenecks when security issues block releases that need to ship quickly.

Stage 3: Event-driven automation

This is where automation enables the most sophisticated and frictionless state. Event-driven automation aligned with your SCM responds to developer activities in real time.

● Automatic discovery and onboarding is performed for all repositories

● Intelligent scanning is triggered by development events (PRs, commits, merges)

● Feedback is delivered directly in developer tools (PR comments, SCM interfaces)

● Policy is automatically applied across all applications based on risk profiles

Why this reduces friction: Event-driven automation eliminates manual discovery, removes the burden of per-project setup, and meets developers in their natural workflow. Security becomes invisible—not because it’s absent, but because it’s seamlessly woven into existing development patterns.