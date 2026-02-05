Application security is evolving. From manual processes to automated pipelines to intelligent, event-driven workflows—the journey toward seamless security hasn’t been about replacing one approach with another, but rather about progressively reducing friction and meeting developers where they work.
In a recent webinar, Rod Musser, senior manager of product management at Black Duck, explored this evolution and introduced how event-driven automation aligned with source code management (SCM) systems—like GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket and Azure DevOps—represent the most frictionless path to integrating security into developer workflows. Here’s what we learned about the automation maturity journey.
Application security implementation varies widely across organizations, and for good reason. Different teams, organizational structures, compliance requirements, and technical capabilities all influence the approach. Let’s explore the spectrum of automation maturity and see where thoughtful automation delivers the greatest impact.
In this approach, dedicated AppSec teams manage security through defined processes and workflows.
● Security scans are scheduled or triggered on-demand
● AppSec specialists triage results and create tickets for development teams
● Security operates with dedicated tools and dashboards
● Reporting flows through established channels
When this makes sense: This approach works well when you need centralized control, have specialized security expertise, face specific compliance requirements, or are building out your security program. For some organizations, having security owned by a dedicated team is the right organizational fit.
The friction point: The main challenge is workflow overhead. Manual triage, ticket creation, and coordination between teams introduce delays. The feedback loop from vulnerability introduction to discovery to remediation can span weeks or months.
Many organizations today are implementing automation through CI/CD pipeline integration.
● Security scans integrate directly into build processes
● Automated workflows can be triggered on commits or scheduled builds
● Testing results can automatically generate tickets or break builds, based on policy
● Security gates enforce standards before production deployment
When this makes sense: Pipeline automation is valuable when you need consistent enforcement at deployment gates, want to prevent vulnerable code from reaching production, or have mature DevOps practices. Many organizations successfully use build-time scanning as a critical security checkpoint.
The friction point: Pipeline integration typically focuses on one stage of the development life cycle. It requires technical expertise in CI/CD tools, manual onboarding of new projects, and can create bottlenecks when security issues block releases that need to ship quickly.
This is where automation enables the most sophisticated and frictionless state. Event-driven automation aligned with your SCM responds to developer activities in real time.
● Automatic discovery and onboarding is performed for all repositories
● Intelligent scanning is triggered by development events (PRs, commits, merges)
● Feedback is delivered directly in developer tools (PR comments, SCM interfaces)
● Policy is automatically applied across all applications based on risk profiles
Why this reduces friction: Event-driven automation eliminates manual discovery, removes the burden of per-project setup, and meets developers in their natural workflow. Security becomes invisible—not because it’s absent, but because it’s seamlessly woven into existing development patterns.
Event-driven automation for application security is a fundamental shift in how we think about automation. Rather than choosing between centralized control or pipeline gates, it enables a flexible, intelligent approach that adapts to how developers actually work.
Your SCM is the single source of truth for application inventory. Event-driven automation connects directly to that truth, and provides
The benefit: Complete visibility without the overhead. Security teams know about every application from day one.
Traditional pipeline integration requires deep expertise in specific tools—GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Azure Pipelines, Jenkins. Event-driven automation removes that barrier and provides
The benefit: Implementation becomes simple. Point, click, secure—without deep technical integration work.
This is where event-driven automation truly shines. Instead of adding security checkpoints that interrupt workflows, security becomes part of the natural development rhythm. It also provides
The benefit: Developers get security feedback at the right moment, in the right place, making it easy to address issues immediately.
Here’s the critical insight: Event-driven automation doesn’t replace other approaches—it enhances them with flexibility and choice.
The benefit: You’re not locked into a single enforcement model. Organizations can implement exactly the security controls that match their culture, risk profile, and development practices.
Event-driven automation systems enable sophisticated, automated policy application.
The benefit: Consistent security posture across the entire application portfolio without manual policy application for each new project.
Organizations implementing event-driven automation see transformation across key areas.
The biggest security risk is the risk you don’t know about. Automatic discovery eliminates oversights.
Time-to-remediation drops from weeks to hours.
The holy grail: Move faster while staying secure.
Each team can implement security in ways that fit their needs.
Black Duck Polaris™ Platform is how event-driven automation works in the real world. It provides
Every organization is at a different point in its AppSec automation journey. The key is understanding where automation reduces friction and where it adds value.
The future of application security isn’t about replacing one approach with another—it’s about reducing friction through thoughtful automation that respects how developers actually work.
Event-driven automation aligned with your SCM represents the most frictionless path forward. It eliminates manual discovery, removes integration complexity, and delivers security feedback in the natural flow of development. Combined with flexible policy enforcement and the ability to layer security controls where they make sense, organizations can achieve the elusive goal: faster development with stronger security.
The question isn’t whether your current approach is wrong—it’s whether you could be moving faster with less friction. For most organizations, the answer is yes, and event-driven automation is the path to getting there.
Want to see how event-driven automation can reduce friction in your AppSec program? Learn more about Polaris event-based workflows by watching the latest webinar.
