The automation paradox: Speed vs. security

Our data reveals a striking paradox. A whopping 60% of surveyed organizations are releasing software at least daily—a testament to the agility of modern development. Yet nearly half (46%) still rely on predominantly manual processes for integrating new projects and repositories into their security testing queues. This disconnect creates a bottleneck, turning what should be a seamless flow into a series of stops and starts.

The message is clear: There's significant room for improvement, and a critical need for informed automation. This isn't just about doing things faster; it's about embedding security directly into the development life cycle, guided by your organization's unique risk tolerance and compliance standards. And as AI begins to flood developer pipelines, this need only intensifies.