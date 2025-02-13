The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

close search bar

Sorry, not available in this language yet

close language selection
  • English
  • 日本語

From this Author

Black Duck Author Corey Hamilton

Corey Hamilton

Corey Hamilton is a senior product marketing manager at Black Duck where he leads go-to-market efforts for static application security testing solutions. After beginning his career as a software engineer, Corey transitioned into product management and strategy roles, as he enjoyed the challenge of connecting technical solutions with the needs of customers. Leveraging several years of development experience, Corey enjoys aligning Black Duck's comprehensive static analysis solutions with the needs of the market.

©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved