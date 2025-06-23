Benefits and risks of AI coding assistants

For most developers, the productivity benefits of AI coding assistants outweigh potential risks. A recent study revealed that developers using GitHub Copilot benefit from a whopping 26.08% increase in completed tasks. And data scientist Sahin Ahmed found that using the AI coding assistant effectively turns an eight-hour workday into 10 hours of output.

The study evaluated the impact of generative AI on software developer productivity via randomized controlled trials at Microsoft, Accenture, and an anonymous Fortune 100 company. It was conducted by researchers at Princeton University, MIT, Microsoft Corp., and the University of Pennsylvania.

However, AI coding assistants can also introduce very real risks. A recent Bilkent University study revealed that the latest versions of ChatGPT, GitHub Copilot, and Amazon CodeWhisperer generate inaccurate code 34.8%, 53.7%, and 68.9% of the time, respectively. Worse, Stanford University research demonstrated that users of AI code assistants “wrote significantly less secure code” but were “more likely to believe they wrote secure code.”

Software embedded in many physical products must be exceptionally reliable, because failure could threaten personal safety, property, and the environment. Embedded software may be subject to functional safety regulations as well. Failure to comply with these regulations can have significant legal and financial implications. And defects that result in outages or negatively impact user experience can damage an organization’s reputation and give competitors an advantage.