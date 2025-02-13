Jason Schmitt

Jason Schmitt is the chief executive officer of Black Duck. He is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of deep technical knowledge, product development, insight into emerging and rapidly changing cybersecurity challenges, and go-to-market strategy and implementation. He brings more than 20 years of experience in security and enterprise product development and management. Prior to Black Duck, Jason served as the CEO of cloud security startup Aporeto, and vice president and general manager of Fortify and ArcSight at Hewlett Packard. Jason is a Louisiana native, who completed his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and master's degree in Computer Science at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and his MBA at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business.