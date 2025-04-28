Software is an essential driver of growth and innovation for every company. Its criticality is never in question. But the old software world is gone, giving way to a new set of truths defined by AI and global software regulations. On the one hand, as AI adoption surges, an avalanche of AI-generated code presents new threat landscapes. On the other hand, accountability and compliance is increasingly a core requirement of doing business.
Consider that software today is
With AI-generated code projected to grow by 400% by 2030, the risks are only going to accelerate and compound, threatening IP leakage, innovation stagnation, financial exposure, development sinkholes, and regulatory showstoppers.
The result is a new reality that makes traditional tradeoffs dead ends for security leaders. It’s simply no longer tenable to have to choose between speed and accuracy, innovation velocity and compliance rigor, budget realities and full-integrity assurance, and AppSec scale and time-to-market.
So how will your organization meet the exponential demands on software development in this regulated, AI-powered world? How will you drive business innovation and growth without exposing your organization to ever-expanding levels of risk?
When it comes to application security solutions, developer ease is just the starting point. It’s no longer about “good enough” find-and-fix tools, offloading security with a shift-left approach, or CI/CD where security is an afterthought. These solutions create gaps and friction, and they weren’t built to handle the scale, speed, and regulatory pressure of the new software world.
I’m proud to say that Black Duck meets the demands of modern software with True Scale Application Security, ensuring uncompromised trust in software while achieving unparalleled protection and efficiency—in the cloud, on premises, and in hybrid environments.
True Scale Application Security frees organizations from outdated tradeoffs by delivering
Black Duck is the only choice for securing mission-critical software. We empower innovators to embrace AI at scale with confidence. And we are present everywhere code happens, across your SDLC, on premises, in the cloud, in AI platforms and embedded systems, and more.
By removing the tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance, Black Duck is obliterating the status quo of application security. We’re turning security bottlenecks into innovation accelerators. We’re turning code testing into risk prioritization. Instead of scanning 10 times the lines of code that’s 90% open source, our tools scan hundreds of times the lines of code that’s 90% AI-generated. We’ve replaced incomplete views of software components with comprehensive, compliance-ready views. And instead of introducing risk for the sake of increased developer productivity, we’re delivering development velocity with trust.
To tame risk in this new era of proliferating software, we’ve identified seven requirements that every organization in the world should adopt.
The next frontier of AppSec is here to meet the exponential demands of modern software in a regulated, AI-powered world. True Scale Application Security reduces the exposure of mission-critical software to the security, regulatory, and licensing risks that cause failure or impede time-to-market. Security leaders can make smarter decisions and unleash business innovation with confidence, freeing organizations from outdated tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance—at the scale their businesses need.
Everyone at Black Duck is excited and energized as we lead the charge into this new era and offer our customers application security without compromise.
Wherever your organization stands in its AppSec journey, Black Duck is here to help you move forward.
