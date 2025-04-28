close search bar

Software is an essential driver of growth and innovation for every company. Its criticality is never in question. But the old software world is gone, giving way to a new set of truths defined by AI and global software regulations. On the one hand, as AI adoption surges, an avalanche of AI-generated code presents new threat landscapes. On the other hand, accountability and compliance is increasingly a core requirement of doing business.

Consider that software today is

  • Bigger. The average application has three times more code than it did four years ago.
  • Growing. By 2030, there will be three times more applications than there are today.
  • Under attack. Global cyberattacks continue to proliferate, with a 30% increase last year, reaching an average of over 1,600 attacks per organization per week.
  • More regulated. Intensifying pressure from industries and governments to comply with regulatory requirements make accountability and transparency table stakes for doing business.

With AI-generated code projected to grow by 400% by 2030, the risks are only going to accelerate and compound, threatening IP leakage, innovation stagnation, financial exposure, development sinkholes, and regulatory showstoppers.

The result is a new reality that makes traditional tradeoffs dead ends for security leaders. It’s simply no longer tenable to have to choose between speed and accuracy, innovation velocity and compliance rigor, budget realities and full-integrity assurance, and AppSec scale and time-to-market.  

So how will your organization meet the exponential demands on software development in this regulated, AI-powered world? How will you drive business innovation and growth without exposing your organization to ever-expanding levels of risk?

True Scale Application Security

When it comes to application security solutions, developer ease is just the starting point. It’s no longer about “good enough” find-and-fix tools, offloading security with a shift-left approach, or CI/CD where security is an afterthought. These solutions create gaps and friction, and they weren’t built to handle the scale, speed, and regulatory pressure of the new software world.

I’m proud to say that Black Duck meets the demands of modern software with True Scale Application Security, ensuring uncompromised trust in software while achieving unparalleled protection and efficiency—in the cloud, on premises, and in hybrid environments. 

True Scale Application Security frees organizations from outdated tradeoffs by delivering

  • Speed at scale. Rapidly develop, deploy, and manage applications regardless of size or the volume of data and users. Only Black Duck achieves the unheard-of throughput to match the speed of software development at any scale.
  • Accuracy at scale. Development speed compromises your business  if it causes you to miss issues or stop to address inaccurate results. Maintaining high levels of precision and reliability across applications of all shapes and sizes is critical. Only Black Duck offers industry-leading analysis engines with multifactor scanning that provide unmatched accuracy and fidelity.
  • Volume at scale. Speed and accuracy can’t break down when large volumes of data, users, and applications need to be secured. Only Black Duck can handle the hyper growth and proliferation of enterprise applications.
  • Compliance at scale. Consistent and rigorous compliance practices are necessary to adhere to all relevant legal, regulatory, and industry standards as your organization’s applications grow and multiply. Only Black Duck provides comprehensive open source management, dynamic security testing, advanced analytics, and seamless integration into the SDLC to ensure that our customers meet all regulatory requirements.

Obliterating the status quo

Black Duck is the only choice for securing mission-critical software. We empower innovators to embrace AI at scale with confidence. And we are present everywhere code happens, across your SDLC, on premises, in the cloud, in AI platforms and embedded systems, and more.

By removing the tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance, Black Duck is obliterating the status quo of application security. We’re turning security bottlenecks into innovation accelerators. We’re turning code testing into risk prioritization. Instead of scanning 10 times the lines of code that’s 90% open source, our tools scan hundreds of times the lines of code that’s 90% AI-generated. We’ve replaced incomplete views of software components with comprehensive, compliance-ready views. And instead of introducing risk for the sake of increased developer productivity, we’re delivering development velocity with trust.

Taming risk in a regulated, AI-powered world

To tame risk in this new era of proliferating software, we’ve identified seven requirements that every organization in the world should adopt. 

  • Make application security an executive mandate 
  • Prepare for AI scalability 
  • Avoid regulatory pitfalls that delay innovation and delivery 
  • Safeguard your full SDLC 
  • Boost decisioning superiority and eliminate tradeoffs 
  • Drive precision and ease of use 
  • Start anywhere your code happens 

The next frontier of AppSec is here to meet the exponential demands of modern software in a regulated, AI-powered world. True Scale Application Security reduces the exposure of mission-critical software to the security, regulatory, and licensing risks that cause failure or impede time-to-market. Security leaders can make smarter decisions and unleash business innovation with confidence, freeing organizations from outdated tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance—at the scale their businesses need. 

Everyone at Black Duck is excited and energized as we lead the charge into this new era and offer our customers application security without compromise.

Wherever your organization stands in its AppSec journey, Black Duck is here to help you move forward. 

Learn more about True Scale Application Security

