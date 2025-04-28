Software is an essential driver of growth and innovation for every company. Its criticality is never in question. But the old software world is gone, giving way to a new set of truths defined by AI and global software regulations. On the one hand, as AI adoption surges, an avalanche of AI-generated code presents new threat landscapes. On the other hand, accountability and compliance is increasingly a core requirement of doing business.

Consider that software today is

Bigger. The average application has three times more code than it did four years ago.

The average application has three times more code than it did four years ago. Growing. By 2030, there will be three times more applications than there are today.

By 2030, there will be three times more applications than there are today. Under attack. Global cyberattacks continue to proliferate, with a 30% increase last year, reaching an average of over 1,600 attacks per organization per week.

Global cyberattacks continue to proliferate, with a 30% increase last year, reaching an average of over 1,600 attacks per organization per week. More regulated. Intensifying pressure from industries and governments to comply with regulatory requirements make accountability and transparency table stakes for doing business.

With AI-generated code projected to grow by 400% by 2030, the risks are only going to accelerate and compound, threatening IP leakage, innovation stagnation, financial exposure, development sinkholes, and regulatory showstoppers.

The result is a new reality that makes traditional tradeoffs dead ends for security leaders. It’s simply no longer tenable to have to choose between speed and accuracy, innovation velocity and compliance rigor, budget realities and full-integrity assurance, and AppSec scale and time-to-market.

So how will your organization meet the exponential demands on software development in this regulated, AI-powered world? How will you drive business innovation and growth without exposing your organization to ever-expanding levels of risk?