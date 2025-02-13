Mike McGuire

Mike McGuire is a senior software solutions manager at Black Duck where he has spent several years leading go-to-market efforts for open source risk and software supply chain security solutions. After beginning his career as a software engineer, Mike transitioned into product management and strategy roles, as he enjoyed interfacing with the buyers and users of the products he worked on. Leveraging several years of development experience, Mike enjoys connecting the market’s complex AppSec problems with Black Duck's comprehensive solutions.