Key stats on transitive dependency risk

This year’s OSSRA report includes several other key findings that also highlight the prevalence of transitive dependencies and their impact.

Prevalence: 64% of the open source components identified in the OSSRA report were transitive dependencies

These issues require organizations to adopt robust management practices to mitigate risks and leverage the advantages that open source provides.