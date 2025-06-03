Step 1: Automate static and software composition analysis early in the SDLC

C++ gives developers fine-grained control over system resources, but this flexibility introduces high-stakes challenges. From buffer overflows to memory leaks and undefined behavior, subtle issues can slip into production if they’re not caught early.

Security and quality risks in C++ are amplified by the lack of a universal package manager and the increasing use of open source libraries that may be unmaintained or have restrictive licenses. Teams can’t afford to wait until final testing to find critical defects.

That’s why the first step is to automate static analysis and software composition analysis (SCA) early in the development life cycle.

Coverity® Static Analysis helps developers identify difficult-to-find bugs in C++ code, even in massive environments. It detects coding issues that other tools miss, including concurrency problems and edge-case memory misuse.

Black Duck® SCA complements this by analyzing third-party and open source components. It automatically detects all dependencies—including those embedded in header files, custom build scripts, or external directories—and flags known vulnerabilities, license risks, and outdated packages.

Together, these tools empower your team to:

Catch bugs and vulnerabilities before code merges



Automatically identify and trace all open source components



Reduce technical debt and rework during later phases



Maintain velocity without compromising security



Automating these scans at commit, pull request, or build time shifts security left—saving you time, money, and risk.