As developers leverage AI to write code and accelerate development cycles, a critical need has emerged: DevSecOps practices must evolve to ensure the quality and security of AI-generated code. Although over 90% of organizations are already using AI in software development, many find that their security initiatives are struggling to keep up. This has led to a concerning statistic: 26% of organizations lack confidence in their ability to secure AI-generated code.

To effectively harness the power of generative AI while mitigating potential risks, organizations need to implement a strategic approach powered by a “security first” mindset and best-in-breed application security tools. Eighty percent of C-suite executives that do have a strategy for adopting and implementing generative AI say they’ve been very successful at achieving their goals.

What does such a strategy entail? What tools can be used to implement it? Black Duck’s guide to evolving DevSecOps at the speed of AI recommends a focus on four key steps.