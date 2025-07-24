Black Duck drives development productivity

Developers overwhelmingly want security tools to transparently integrate into their existing tools. Black Duck solutions integrate seamlessly with code repos, integrated development environments (IDEs), build servers, and defect repositories, reducing friction and making it easier for developers to work efficiently at scale. This improves development productivity in three crucial ways.

Black Duck reduces manual work by 42%

Thanks to Black Duck’s automated scans and integrated results, developers spend less time manually starting security processes or triaging issues that come from outside their normal tools. The study found that Black Duck users spend 42% less time per week on manual reviews after implementation.

Black Duck decreases remediation times by 66%

While waiting until the end of the SDLC to perform security tests may satisfy the need for development velocity, it stalls delivery of applications when a pile of defects is uncovered.

To bridge this gap, Black Duck solutions integrate with every step of the SDLC and provide remediation guidance to expedite developers’ efforts. This abbreviates risk investigation and triage, accelerates fixes, and reduces the opportunity for an attack or a missed deadline.

The study found that these efficiency gains weren’t just anecdotal. Black Duck customers enjoyed a 66% decrease in remediation times after implementing our solutions.

Black Duck increases time spent on revenue-generating work by 22%

Developers’ primary focus is on writing new code, but they don’t have time to do that if they must also triage issues, scramble to perform late-stage fixes, and undertake costly security audits. Black Duck gives them that time back.

Black Duck solutions eliminate manual tasks, automate time-consuming rework, suggest quick fixes, and reduce the need to backtrack patch releases. The result is an extra 4.23 hours per week per developer that they can spend writing new code. That equates to 22% more time on revenue-generating work instead of reproducing defects, rewriting code, or investigating issues in code they’ve moved on from.