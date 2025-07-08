Key requirements under Section 524B

Section 524B grants the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the authority to establish and enforce cybersecurity requirements specifically for "cyber devices." A cyber device is defined as a medical device that includes software, can connect to the internet (directly or indirectly), and possesses characteristics that make it vulnerable to cyberthreats.

Manufacturers submitting premarket applications to the FDA for such devices must demonstrate compliance with a set of cybersecurity provisions. These include

A postmarket vulnerability management plan

Manufacturers must develop and submit a comprehensive plan detailing how they will monitor for, identify, and address postmarket cybersecurity vulnerabilities and exploits in a prompt manner. The plan must also include provisions to ensure that information about vulnerabilities is shared responsibly to facilitate remediation and reduce risk.

Secure design, development, and maintenance processes

Section 524B mandates that manufacturers implement processes and procedures to ensure that the device and its related systems are secure throughout the entire product life cycle. This means embedding security considerations from the initial design and development phases through ongoing maintenance and support. The FDA guidance associated with Section 524B explicitly recommends adopting an SPDF to meet this requirement.

Postmarket updates and patches

Manufacturers must commit to making available timely updates and patches for their medical devices to address vulnerabilities that could be exploited to compromise the device's security and patient safety.

Software Bill of Materials

A significant step toward transparency, Section 524B requires manufacturers to provide an SBOM. The SBOM must list all software components integrated into the device, including commercial, open source, and off-the-shelf software. The FDA specifies a preference for a machine-readable format that aligns with the minimum elements outlined by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).