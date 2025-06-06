With the number of cyberthreats increasing, organizations face significant challenges in ensuring the security and integrity of their software supply chain. Key regulations such as the FDA Cybersecurity Requirements for Medical Devices, the EU Cyber Resilience Act, and NIST Special Publication 800-218 have been established to mandate robust security measures to address these challenges. They also outline secure design and development practices to enhance transparency and accountability, and emphasize supply chain security through the use of Software Bills of Materials.

Software composition analysis (SCA) solutions have emerged as a critical security tool to help organizations identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in open source and third-party code and address regulatory compliance. This guide outlines the critical capabilities required of an SCA tool to effectively manage software supply chain risks and regulatory demands.

Download the guide to learn