Why you need an SBOM

With the continued expansion of open source software, the software supply chain becomes more complicated and obscure, and involves more links and dependencies than ever before. The only hope of mitigating this risk is by achieving and maintaining visibility into the open source software in use, and addressing areas of risk as they are identified.

Additionally, any proprietary code in an organization’s applications is written by developers, who often lack security experience or training. Similar to open source software, the risks of proprietary code are complex and can be difficult to identify, even by seasoned security experts. These vulnerabilities in your own code can serve as entry points to sensitive data and systems. This is why it’s so important to secure proprietary software alongside third-party code in an application.

The most efficient and effective way to identify and limit these risks is, an accurate and robust SBOM that covers all of your code.