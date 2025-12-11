Key findings from the report

AI adoption outpaces security

Most organizations are embracing AI in development, yet robust security protocols for AI-generated code are largely absent. This can open the door to new attack vectors. While 76% of respondents check AI code for security risks, only about half evaluate it for quality issues (56%) or IP and license risks (54%). This means a mere 24% perform comprehensive IP, license, security, and quality evaluations for AI-generated code.

Dependency management is key to preparedness

Organizations that are highly effective at tracking and managing open source dependencies are significantly more prepared (85%) to secure open source software compared to the overall average (57%).

Automation drives faster remediation

Of the 294 respondents that perform automatic continuous monitoring, 60% report remediating critical software vulnerabilities within a day. In contrast, only 45% of the full respondent pool remediate critical software vulnerabilities within the same timeframe. This clearly shows that organizations without automatic continuous monitoring are at a significant disadvantage in protecting their software supply chain.

SBOM validation enhances third-party software security

Validating Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) from external suppliers dramatically improves an organization's ability to evaluate third-party software and respond to critical vulnerabilities. Among the 275 respondents that prioritize SBOM validation, 63% report being highly prepared to evaluate third-party software. Furthermore, 59% of this group typically respond to critical software vulnerabilities within one day.

Compliance controls boost efficiency

Organizations with more compliance controls in place demonstrate greater efficiency in remediating critical software vulnerabilities. For instance, among the 272 respondents using at least three compliance controls, 49% remediate critical vulnerabilities within a day. This percentage rises to 54% for the 126 respondents utilizing at least four compliance controls.

