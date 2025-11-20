Navigating Software Supply Chain Risk in a Rapid-Release World

The software supply chain is under siege. Sixty-five percent of organizations have been hit by a software supply chain attack in the past year, a clear signal that traditional measures are not enough. As the adoption of AI accelerates software development, the risks are multiplying. And now more than ever, organizations must take action to secure their software supply chain.

The report, “Navigating Software Supply Chain Risk in a Rapid-Release World,” captures insights from 540 software security leaders and practitioners about the current state of their supply chain security and compliance practices. It explores the latest challenges, compliance regulations, and AppSec tools used to address software risk.