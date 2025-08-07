Software is scaling at an unprecedented pace, driven by innovation and AI. As applications explode in number, size, and complexity, global regulations are being written to enforce safety and security requirements for them. Succeeding in this new era requires organizations to rethink how to secure their software at scale without sacrificing speed, innovation, and compliance.

This white paper outlines practical strategies for securing applications at scale in an AI-driven, highly regulated world. Get insights into reducing friction between development and security, improving risk visibility, and adopting scalable, developer-friendly solutions.

Download the white paper to learn