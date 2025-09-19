Improve Your AppSec Program TCO and Risk Posture

As organizations work to innovate at the speed of business, they face challenges securing their applications without impeding that velocity. They introduce point tools to address increased security threats, but that adds complexity to the SDLC and slows down their development teams. Too many tests, tools, and findings make it difficult for organizations to gain actionable insight into their risk, which impacts their ability to deliver software quickly.

By consolidating your effort, insight, and tools, you can reduce the complexity and friction of your processes and tools. Consolidation streamlines AppSec efforts, improves your organization’s total cost of ownership (TCO), and enhances your risk management.