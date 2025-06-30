Beyond detection: Understanding vulnerability reachability in SCA

Black Duck’s comprehensive vulnerability triage framework

Just like anything else in cybersecurity, there is very rarely a silver bullet that solves the problem. A comprehensive, tailored approach is often the recommendation. A combination of metrics and data, aggregated into a context-aware view will always be the most effective approach, offering more productive insights than a single point of view. This is why Black Duck offers customers several metrics for determining their exposure to the vulnerabilities our SCA solutions identify.

Comprehensive open source identification

Black Duck solutions provide multiple methods to accurately identify dependencies, and their effective versions, in projects, regardless of tech stack, language, or access to build systems and source code. Accurately identifying dependencies is the first step to avoiding false positives and false negatives in vulnerability alerts.

Black Duck Security Advisory (BDSA) mappings

Most vulnerabilities have an associated BDSA, which is human curated and tempered to remove any inaccuracies introduced by feeds like the NVD. BDSAs are issued, with full details, within hours of the public disclosure of a vulnerability.

Source match view

For every dependency identified, Black Duck provides information on how the component was identified, how it was introduced to the project, and where in the project structure it is being used. Development teams have a better idea of their project structure than any automated tool can ever have, so Black Duck arms them with the information needed to quickly assess whether a vulnerable component is actually being called or otherwise shipped with the application.

Reachability

Black Duck reachability data is populated using a mix of human curation and static analysis to determine the call path of certain dependencies. At this time, it is only available for Java projects, but it can be used as another key insight for vulnerability prioritization.

Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) scores

CVSS rates security vulnerabilities on a scale from 0.0 to 10.0, with higher scores indicating greater severity. The score considers factors like ease of exploitation, potential impact, and environment-specific risks to help prioritize security threats. BDSAs include custom CVSS scores; these scores include temporal metrics which give teams a more accurate snapshot of vulnerability severity.

CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV)

CISA KEV is a catalog of vulnerabilities that have been actively exploited in the wild. Black Duck tags associated vulnerabilities so users can apply this information in their triage efforts. Some software vendors are required to patch these vulnerabilities or face penalties from the U.S. government.

Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS)

EPSS estimates the likelihood that a vulnerability will be exploited in the wild within the next 30 days. This scoring system helps prioritize vulnerabilities by considering real-world exploit data, machine learning models, and factors like CVSS scores, exploit code availability, and attacker behavior. EPSS scores range from 0 to 1, where higher values indicate a greater probability of exploitation. This metric is offered by Black Duck Binary Analysis, which helps teams on the operational side triage vulnerabilities.