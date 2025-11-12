The Black Duck difference

Security shouldn’t slow your pipelines.

Our edge is built on signature-based scanning, which delivers unmatched depth and accuracy. Unlike tools that only glance at manifest files, Black Duck's technology can pierce your application’s source files to detect AI/ML models even if they are intentionally obfuscated or buried deep within your application.

This deep identification capability provides the governance required by modern standards, giving you the definitive answer on a model's origin and insight into whether it was simply consumed or significantly retrained. This level of forensic detail in identification is why Black Duck consistently receives recognition from both customers and industry analysts for the quality and accuracy of our scanning.

We couple this market-leading precision with an intuitive UI that makes complex AI insights immediately accessible, ensuring that your teams can govern their AI projects without being overwhelmed.