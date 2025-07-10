Planning phase

The planning phase encompasses all aspects of project and product management. This typically includes resource allocation, capacity planning, project scheduling, cost estimation, and provisioning.

During the planning phase, the development team collects input from stakeholders involved in the project; customers, sales, internal and external experts, and developers. This input is synthesized into a detailed definition of the requirements for creating the desired software. The team also determines what resources are required to satisfy the project requirements, and then infers the associated cost.

Expectations are clearly defined during this stage as well; the team determines not only what is desired in the software, but also what is NOT. The tangible deliverables produced from this phase include project plans, estimated costs, projected schedules, and procurement needs.

Coding phase

The coding phase includes system design in an integrated development environment. It also includes static code analysis and code review for multiple types of devices.

Building Phase

The building phase takes the code requirements determined earlier and uses those to begin actually building the software.

Testing Phase

The phase entails the evaluation of the created software. The testing team evaluates the developed product(s) in order to assess whether they meet the requirements specified in the ‘planning’ phase.

Assessments entail the performance of functional testing: unit testing, code quality testing, integration testing, system testing, security testing, performance testing and acceptance testing, as well as nonfunctional testing. If a defect is identified, developers are notified. Validated (actual) defects are resolved, and a new version of the software is produced.

The best method for ensuring that all tests are run regularly and reliably, is to implement automated testing. Continuous integration tools assist with this need.

Release Phase

The release phase involves the team packaging, managing and deploying releases across different environments.

Deploy Phase

In the deployment phase, the software is officially released into the production environment.

Operate Phase

The operate phase entails the use of the software in the production environment.

Monitor Phase

In the monitor phase, various elements of the software are monitored. These could include the overall system performance, user experience, new security vulnerabilities, an analysis of bugs or errors in the system.