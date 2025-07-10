The Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) is a structured process that enables the production of high-quality, low-cost software, in the shortest possible production time. The goal of the SDLC is to produce superior software that meets and exceeds all customer expectations and demands. The SDLC defines and outlines a detailed plan with stages, or phases, that each encompass their own process and deliverables. Adherence to the SDLC enhances development speed and minimizes project risks and costs associated with alternative methods of production.
In the 1950s and 1960s, computer science progressed rapidly. This swift evolution sparked the beginnings of a production framework that eventually grew into the SDLC we know today.
Prior to the 1950s, computing was not elaborate enough to necessitate a detailed approach like the SDLC. As the complexity and scale of programming grew, the concept of structured programming emerged. Over time, structured programming demanded more tactical development models, thus sparking the beginnings of the SDLC.
The initial concept and creation of the SDLC only addressed security activities as a separate and singular task, performed as part of the testing phase. The shortcomings of this after-the-fact approach were the inevitably high number of vulnerabilities or bugs discovered too late in the process, or in certain cases, not discovered at all. Today, it is understood that security is critical to a successful SDLC, and that integrating security activities throughout the SDLC helps create more reliable software. By incorporating security practices and measures into the earlier phases of the SDLC, vulnerabilities are discovered and mitigated earlier, thereby minimizing overall time involved, and reducing costly fixes later in the life cycle.
This idea of ‘baking-in’ security provides a ‘Secure SDLC’- a concept widely recognized and adopted in the software industry today. A secure SDLC is achieved by conducting security assessments and practices during ALL phases of software development.
With modern application security testing tools, it is easy to integrate security throughout the SDLC. In keeping with the ‘secure SDLC’ concept, it is vital that security assurance activities such as penetration testing, threat modeling, code review, and architecture analysis are an integral part of development efforts.
The primary advantages of pursuing a secure SDLC approach include
Planning phase
The planning phase encompasses all aspects of project and product management. This typically includes resource allocation, capacity planning, project scheduling, cost estimation, and provisioning.
During the planning phase, the development team collects input from stakeholders involved in the project; customers, sales, internal and external experts, and developers. This input is synthesized into a detailed definition of the requirements for creating the desired software. The team also determines what resources are required to satisfy the project requirements, and then infers the associated cost.
Expectations are clearly defined during this stage as well; the team determines not only what is desired in the software, but also what is NOT. The tangible deliverables produced from this phase include project plans, estimated costs, projected schedules, and procurement needs.
Coding phase
The coding phase includes system design in an integrated development environment. It also includes static code analysis and code review for multiple types of devices.
Building Phase
The building phase takes the code requirements determined earlier and uses those to begin actually building the software.
Testing Phase
The phase entails the evaluation of the created software. The testing team evaluates the developed product(s) in order to assess whether they meet the requirements specified in the ‘planning’ phase.
Assessments entail the performance of functional testing: unit testing, code quality testing, integration testing, system testing, security testing, performance testing and acceptance testing, as well as nonfunctional testing. If a defect is identified, developers are notified. Validated (actual) defects are resolved, and a new version of the software is produced.
The best method for ensuring that all tests are run regularly and reliably, is to implement automated testing. Continuous integration tools assist with this need.
Release Phase
The release phase involves the team packaging, managing and deploying releases across different environments.
Deploy Phase
In the deployment phase, the software is officially released into the production environment.
Operate Phase
The operate phase entails the use of the software in the production environment.
Monitor Phase
In the monitor phase, various elements of the software are monitored. These could include the overall system performance, user experience, new security vulnerabilities, an analysis of bugs or errors in the system.
Waterfall
Waterfall represents the oldest, simplest, and most structured methodology. Each phase depends on the outcome of the previous phase, and all phases run sequentially. This model provides discipline and gives a tangible output at the end of each phase. However, this model doesn’t work well when flexibility is a requirement. There is little room for change once a phase is deemed complete, as changes can affect the cost, delivery time, and quality of the software.
Agile
The agile methodology produces ongoing release cycles, each featuring small, incremental changes from the previous release. At each iteration, the product is tested. The agile model helps teams identify and address small issues in projects before they evolve into more significant problems. Teams can also engage business stakeholders and get their feedback throughout the development process.
Lean
The lean methodology for software development is inspired by lean manufacturing practices and principles. The lean principles encourage creating better flow in work processes and developing a continuous improvement culture. The seven lean principles are:
Iterative
In the iterative process, each development cycle produces an incomplete but deployable version of the software. The first iteration implements a small set of the software requirements, and each subsequent version adds more requirements. The last iteration contains the complete requirement set.
Spiral
In the spiral development model, the development process is driven by the unique risk patterns of a project. The development team evaluates the project and determines which elements of the other process models to incorporate.
V-Shaped
In the V-shaped model, verification phases and validation phases are run in parallel. Each verification phase is associated with a validation phase, and the model is run in a V-shape, where each phase of development has an associated phase of testing.
The most important best practice to implement into your SDLC is effective communication across the entire team. The more alignment, the greater the chances for success.
Signs of a well-implemented SDLC include:
SDLC common mistakes and challenges
There are several pitfalls that threaten to negatively impact an SDLC implementation. Perhaps the most problematic mistake is a failure to adequately account for and accommodate customer and stakeholder needs in the process. This results in a misunderstanding of system requirements, and inevitable disappointment with the end-product.
Additionally, the complexity of the SDLC often causes a project to derail or teams to lose sight of specifics and requirements. Without strict adherence to all aspects of the parameters and design plans, a project can easily miss the mark.
With the adoption of faster and newer development life cycles, organizations are moving away from older SDLC models (waterfall, for example). With ever-increasing demands for speed and agility in the development process, automation has played a key role.
Development and operations are merging into a DevOps capability, as the boundaries between disparate teams has been slowly dissolving in favor of a streamlined and synchronized approach to development.
Newer approaches to the SDLC have emerged as DevOps, a combination of philosophies and practices that increase an organization’s ability to deliver applications more quickly. As SDLC methods shift more toward a DevOps SDLC, consideration of the role security plays must also be addressed. Security is no longer a separate and compartmentalized step in the SDLC-in order to guarantee secure software, produced at the speed of DevOps, security is now being viewed as a critical component throughout the SDLC.
In coming years, no doubt, organizations will adopt not only a DevOps approach to their SDLC, but a more evolved DevOps methodology, where security is baked into the entirety of the SDLC. In order to guarantee the success of this modern software development model, an organization must be strategic in selecting tools that support and enhance this effort. As a proven leader in the application security field, Black Duck offers a comprehensive suite of products and services perfectly tailored to this effort.
