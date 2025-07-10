The challenges of implementing DevOps include integrating diverse development and testing technologies, reinforcing development pipelines so they don’t break under increased loads, and instituting robust security testing.

Development environments comprise a multitude of frameworks, languages, and architectures, each with their own unique ways of operating. It can be a challenge to bring all these moving parts into alignment with one another.

While automation is the key to standardizing and centralizing your strategy, policies, SLAs, and risk metrics, all these moving parts leave you vulnerable to brittle pipelines that can break or stop. When one part goes down, or when automations fail or block actions from proceeding, you have to stop everything and search for the problem and solution before you can continue. Managing all those triggered events and the policies that govern them can be like working with the brakes on.

Since AppSec risk can enter anywhere across the pipeline, it can be difficult to gain risk visibility across such a variety of frameworks, languages, and architectures. Each of these comes with its own quirks, and managing across all these tools can be complicated.