DevOps (a portmanteau of “development” and “operations”) is the combination of practices and tools designed to increase an organization’s ability to deliver applications and services faster than traditional software development processes. This speed enables organizations to better serve their customers and compete more effectively in the market.
In simple terms, DevOps is about removing the barriers between traditionally siloed teams, development and operations. Under a DevOps model, these teams work together across the entire software application life cycle, from development and test through deployment and operations.
Several key practices can help organizations innovate faster by automating and streamlining the software development management process.
Uncover the strategies, practices, and tools that make up an effective DevSecOps program.
The challenges of implementing DevOps include integrating diverse development and testing technologies, reinforcing development pipelines so they don’t break under increased loads, and instituting robust security testing.
Development environments comprise a multitude of frameworks, languages, and architectures, each with their own unique ways of operating. It can be a challenge to bring all these moving parts into alignment with one another.
While automation is the key to standardizing and centralizing your strategy, policies, SLAs, and risk metrics, all these moving parts leave you vulnerable to brittle pipelines that can break or stop. When one part goes down, or when automations fail or block actions from proceeding, you have to stop everything and search for the problem and solution before you can continue. Managing all those triggered events and the policies that govern them can be like working with the brakes on.
Since AppSec risk can enter anywhere across the pipeline, it can be difficult to gain risk visibility across such a variety of frameworks, languages, and architectures. Each of these comes with its own quirks, and managing across all these tools can be complicated.
DevOps practices rely on effective tools to help teams rapidly and reliably deploy and innovate for their customers. These tools should automate manual tasks, help teams manage complex environments at scale, and keep engineers in control of the high-velocity pace that is DevOps.
The DevOps workflow consists of phases.
Planning. Planning and task-tracking tools are needed to ensure that DevOps teams achieve a seamless and efficient project management cycle and ensure timely product delivery. Popular tools for this stage include Confluence and Jira.
Build and delivery. Developers need rapid deployment of development and testing environments and can’t wait long for repairs when something goes wrong. Containerization allows you to break big applications into smaller discrete parts, which in turn allows you to update those parts without having to redeploy the entire application. You can simply replace or update the affected container. Moving to containerization has allowed DevOps to speed up development cycles. Popular tools for this phase include Docker, Kubernetes, and Terraform.
Testing. Automating testing is an important element of implementing DevOps because it allows you to use automation tools to run test scripts, and perform functional testing in ways that don’t impede the velocity you’ve gained by moving to DevOps. Popular tools for this phase include Jenkins, CircleCI, and GitLab CI.
Software monitoring and logging. Once software is moved to production, it must be monitored to ensure stable performance and increased customer satisfaction. This stage also involves performance analysis and logging, raising smart alerts on various issues, and gathering customer feedback. Popular tools for this stage include Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic (ELK) Stack, Splunk, and Sumo Logic.
DevOps and DevSecOps is not a destination, it is a journey. DevOps is fundamentally changing how development and operations are done today. You can use DevOps practices, process, frameworks, and workflow to build security into your software development life cycle at speed and scale, without sacrificing safety, and while minimizing risks, ensuring compliance, and reducing friction and costs. DevOps and DevSecOps allow development, operations, and security teams to balance security and compliance with speed of delivery, and to build security into the full SDLC.
Black Duck has the most complete set of security testing tools of any company in the industry. We provide testing tools that run at every stage of your pipeline and help you determine how to test appropriately, so you don’t slow down your development velocity. Our testing tools can run atop a centralized platform for easy administration and management, providing visibility of risk across all your projects and pipelines, and allow you to implement unified policies to reduce potential points of failure. In addition, we have integrations with all the most common DevOps tools like GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Jenkins.
Accelerate your AI transformation securely throughout the SDLCDownload the guide
Discover tools and strategies to prepare your DevSecOps program for AI code-generationDownload the report
Learn how to get end-to-end visibility in your DevSecOps programDownload the guide