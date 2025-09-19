How to Navigate the Intersection of DevOps and Security



Software is being developed faster and with more complexity than ever before. As organizations embrace DevOps, developers and operations work closely to push out new applications at the speed their businesses and customers demand.

However, security can too often be an afterthought, and the traditional approach of waiting until the end of the development life cycle to perform security scans no longer cuts it. As security shifts left into development, teams need guidance and structure to balance the competing goals of speed and security.