Balancing the competing demands of application security, rapid development, and continuous delivery isn't easy. The software you build is increasingly complex, but you have less time to deliver it. The security demands on development teams are increasing, and managing them requires optimized tooling. As Dev and DevOps teams, you pride yourself on quality, innovation, and speed; now security has to be part of the game.
As developers, you need to support application security without changing your workflows. Automate risk detection in the pipeline and accelerate remediation with on-demand testing and fix guidance directly in the IDE.
Stay secure even when security teams aren’t looking. Gain insight from continuous testing at each stage of the SDLC, aligned to AppSec policies so there’s no waiting to know what is a priority. Seamlessly scale with the flexibility to evolve security with your projects and your business.
Security is everyone’s responsibility, but it’s not your main role. Integrate security testing and closed-loop feedback that eliminates siloes and ensures complete risk visibility. Build a security-capable team so you can avoid and fix issues before pushing them downstream.
Black Duck® solutions for development and DevOps teams help you avoid costly rework and missed shipping deadlines due to failed late-stage security tests. Build security and quality into your SDLC, without compromising on productivity or velocity.
Get real-time analysis of security defects in the code you write and the open source components you incorporate into your projects, directly within the IDE. Fix issues faster with prescriptive remediation guidance sourced from the Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC), or avoid issues altogether with bite-sized developer security training.
AppSec testing doesn’t have to bring pipelines to a halt. Integrate testing at any stage across the SLDC and CI/CD pipelines, using a scalable, flexible AppSec platform to run only the necessary tests for the changes made and the project being shipped. Leave the security risk policies to the AppSec team while you focus on fixing the issues that matter most.
Get insight into vulnerabilities, security misconfigurations, or other exploitable conditions that only manifest at runtime, without modifying your existing manual or automated functional tests. Monitor application behavior in the background of your preproduction runtime testing with interactive application security testing and automatically verify results so you aren’t distracted by chasing down false positives.
All too often, developers lack the training or experience required to design and build secure software or quickly fix issues within their projects. Curate and scale developer security training and secure coding education that is pertinent to the technologies your teams are using. Automatically recommend risk-relevant modules, associated with issues detected during security testing, accessible directly within the IDE, issue management tools (e.g., Jira), and Black Duck AST solutions.
reduction in time spent on manual code reviews
reduction in time spent remediating vulnerabilities
reduction in time spent on vulnerability rework
