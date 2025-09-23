Expand Risk Awareness in Your DevSecOps Program to Accelerate AppSec

Although most organizations have adopted some level of DevSecOps practices, they continue to face barriers, including a lack of visibility into security issues. According to the Black Duck “State of DevSecOps” report, 28% of respondents said it takes as much as three weeks to patch critical security risks/vulnerabilities in their deployed applications, with another 20% reporting that it can take up to a month.

The diversity and velocity of development activities, the complexity of continuous integration and deployment pipelines, and the absence of a DevSecOps culture all contribute to a lack of risk awareness, but there are effective strategies and best practices that DevSecOps teams can use to achieve a comprehensive understanding of their risk.

This guide explores the challenges organizations face in establishing end-to-end visibility into security risks. And it offers key strategies and AppSec solutions that can help teams get a clear line of sight into issues as early as possible.