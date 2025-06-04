Simplify AppSec Risk Management

In today’s rapidly evolving application security (AppSec) landscape, all the tests and test types across applications, projects, and branches often make it difficult for organizations to understand, align, and prioritize findings. These complexities can slow down remediation and make it difficult to manage overall risk.

Organizations need a comprehensive AppSec testing solution that combines onboarding, integration, and security automation to help them simplify AppSec risk management. In this guide, you’ll learn how Black Duck Polaris™ Platform enables teams to collaborate effectively without compromising security or delaying release deadlines.

Download the guide to learn