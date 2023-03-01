OWASP Top 10: Injection

Black Duck Cybersecurity Research Center

Authored by Cybersecurity Research Center

Mar 01, 2023 / 1 min read

Injection occurs whenever an application creates a command or code that gets run somewhere else. The two most common types of injection are cross-site scripting (XSS) and SQL injection. Cross-site scripting occurs when an attacker injects malicious executable scripts into a web page. An SQL injection occurs when an attacker injects malicious SQL statements that get executed in a database.

Injection was previously listed as #1 on the OWASP Top 10 list for the most common vulnerabilities in web applications, but it moved to third in 2021.

In this video, Jonathan Knudsen, head of global research at the Cybersecurity Research Center, demonstrates how an attacker can compromise a web application using SQL injection and XSS. Viewers also learn what security activities can help mitigate these types of attacks.

