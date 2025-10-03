Software composition analysis (SCA) is an automated process that identifies the open source software in a codebase. This analysis is performed to evaluate security, license compliance, and code quality.
Companies need to be aware of open source license limitations and obligations. Tracking these obligations manually became too arduous of a task—and it often overlooked code and its accompanying vulnerabilities. An automated solution, SCA, was developed, and from this initial use case, it expanded to analyze code security and quality.
In a modern DevOps or DevSecOps environment, SCA has galvanized the “shift left” paradigm. Earlier and continuous SCA testing has enabled developers and security teams to drive productivity without compromising security and quality.
Explore insights into the current state of open source security and get recommendations for securing your open source supply chain
SCA tools inspect package managers, manifest files, source code, binary files, container images, and more. The identified open source is compiled into a Bill of Materials (BOM), which is then compared against a variety of databases, including the National Vulnerability Database (NVD).
These databases hold information regarding known and common vulnerabilities. The NVD is a U.S. government repository of vulnerabilities. Black Duck has its own internal vulnerability database, Black Duck® KnowledgeBase—the industry’s most comprehensive database of open source project, license, and security information.
SCA tools can also compare BOMs against other (usually commercial) databases to discover licenses associated with the code and analyze overall code quality (version control, history of contributions, and so on). By comparing the BOM against a database, security teams are able to identify critical security and legal vulnerabilities and act quickly to fix them.
SCA’s value is the security, speed, and reliability it offers. Manual tracking of open source code is no longer sufficient; it simply can’t keep up with the sheer amount of open source. And the increasing prevalence of cloud-native applications and more-complex applications make robust and dependable SCA tools a necessity.
As development speeds skyrocket due to the adoption of DevOps methodologies, organizations need security solutions that can maintain development velocity. Automated SCA tools do just that.
Black Duck Polaris® Platform brings together the market-leading SCA, SAST, and DAST engines that power Black Duck® SCA, Coverity® Static Analysis, and Continuous Dynamic™ into an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and highly scalable SaaS solution, optimized for the needs of modern DevSecOps.
Black Duck® SCA is is a comprehensive solution for managing the security, license compliance, and code quality risks that arise from the use of open source in applications and containers. As a recognized leader in SCA by Forrester, Black Duck offers unmatched visibility into third-party dependencies, enabling you to manage software supply chain risks.
- This glossary was verified by Mike McGuire.
