Today, Black Duck takes flight as an independent company. It’s not every day when a new organization starts on Day One as the established leader in its market, but Black Duck is no ordinary company.

Black Duck was conceived on a profound idea: If organizations run on software, then software risk is business risk. It was a prescient thought. Software has become the most targeted attack surface, and as organizations embrace software-as-a-service, open source software, DevOps, and now AI, the risk is greater than ever, and the stakes have never been higher.

To meet the challenge, Black Duck was formed as the Software Integrity Group within Synopsys. Over the past decade, we have developed the most comprehensive portfolio for application security testing (AST) in the market. Most importantly, organizations worldwide have embraced our offerings, powering us to over $500 million in revenue and double-digit profitability. From this solid foundation, we are poised to accelerate our innovation to help our customers overcome evolving threats.

Our track record to date has earned validation from industry analysts, including being named Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AST for seven consecutive reports. We have placed highest on the “ability to execute” axis and farthest right on the “vision” axis for the last five consecutive reports. We are also leaders in the Forrester Wave™ for software composition analysis (SCA) and static application security testing (SAST).

You can see why we do not consider this an ordinary company launch. This is the unveiling of a proven market leader with strong backing from two established investors, Clearlake Capital Group and Francisco Partners. Black Duck has the experience and expertise, the innovative technology, and the sound financials to be the next great software company.