In the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, Black Duck placed highest in Ability to Execute for the sixth time in a row.

Happy birthday, Black Duck!

Almost exactly one year after we became an independent company and rebranded as Black Duck, Gartner has again named us a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing. This marks the eighth straight time we’ve achieved Leader status—and the sixth straight time we’ve been positioned highest for our Ability to Execute.

This recognition reflects our relentless commitment to innovation and securing mission-critical software for our customers. As AI reshapes how software is built, tested, and deployed, it introduces new layers of complexity and risk. Black Duck is at the forefront of this exciting new frontier by helping developers and security professionals navigate the AI storm with intelligent, scalable security solutions that evolve as fast as the code they protect.

Looking back on a breakout year

In our first year as a standalone company, Black Duck has introduced several new offerings and enhancements that speak to our commitment to innovation.

  • Black Duck Assist: We introduced significant enhancements to our AI-powered application security assistant by adding automated security scanning for AI-generated code and AI-driven code fixes directly into the IDE to ensure seamless protection of application code.
  • Black Duck Security GitHub App: We launched a new integration for onboarding and continuously synchronizing GitHub repositories with Polaris Platform, Black Duck SCA, and Coverity SAST. This enables development and security teams to easily configure and automate source code scanning at scale in both SaaS and on-prem environments.
  • Polaris Platform enhancements:
    • Rapid Static Scan delivering analysis in under two minutes
    • AI chatbot feature with natural language query (NLQ)
    • AI-assisted authentication support in fAST Dynamic
    • Customizable application risk scoring
    • Advanced policy management capabilities
    • Ability to aggregate and normalize security testing results from over 50 third-party tools

Building our future on innovation

Leadership never rests on its laurels, however, and we haven’t achieved Leader status in eight consecutive Magic Quadrants by standing still. Looking ahead, we have several game-changing innovations in the works, all focused on ensuring our customers can ensure uncompromised trust in their software in the regulated, AI-powered world.

The values that drive Black Duck

Lastly, I want to give a nod to the values that drive Black Duck every single day. Our entire organization personifies these values so that our customers never have to guess where we stand.

  • We are bold. We challenge convention, take smart risks, and push boundaries to create meaningful impact.
  • We put customers first. We listen deeply, act with empathy, and obsess over delivering value that truly matters.
  • We scale up. We think big, move fast, and build with purpose—and we’re always ready for what’s next.
  • We lead with integrity. We do what’s right, not what’s easy. We’re guided by honesty, transparency, and respect.


By embracing the above values, and by innovating at the speed of AI, we will continue to provide transformative impact on our customers’ businesses by empowering them to

  • Accelerate time to market
  • Avoid costly release delays
  • Increase developer capacity for revenue-generating projects
  • Reduce risk exposure
  • Safely adopt AI
  • Improve overall risk posture


As we embark on year two, we at Black Duck are more excited and energized than ever before to be the standard bearer for application security.

