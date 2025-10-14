Happy birthday, Black Duck!
Almost exactly one year after we became an independent company and rebranded as Black Duck, Gartner has again named us a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing. This marks the eighth straight time we’ve achieved Leader status—and the sixth straight time we’ve been positioned highest for our Ability to Execute.
This recognition reflects our relentless commitment to innovation and securing mission-critical software for our customers. As AI reshapes how software is built, tested, and deployed, it introduces new layers of complexity and risk. Black Duck is at the forefront of this exciting new frontier by helping developers and security professionals navigate the AI storm with intelligent, scalable security solutions that evolve as fast as the code they protect.
In our first year as a standalone company, Black Duck has introduced several new offerings and enhancements that speak to our commitment to innovation.
Leadership never rests on its laurels, however, and we haven’t achieved Leader status in eight consecutive Magic Quadrants by standing still. Looking ahead, we have several game-changing innovations in the works, all focused on ensuring our customers can ensure uncompromised trust in their software in the regulated, AI-powered world.
Lastly, I want to give a nod to the values that drive Black Duck every single day. Our entire organization personifies these values so that our customers never have to guess where we stand.
By embracing the above values, and by innovating at the speed of AI, we will continue to provide transformative impact on our customers’ businesses by empowering them to
As we embark on year two, we at Black Duck are more excited and energized than ever before to be the standard bearer for application security.