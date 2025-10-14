In the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, Black Duck placed highest in Ability to Execute for the sixth time in a row.

Happy birthday, Black Duck!

Almost exactly one year after we became an independent company and rebranded as Black Duck, Gartner has again named us a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing. This marks the eighth straight time we’ve achieved Leader status—and the sixth straight time we’ve been positioned highest for our Ability to Execute.

This recognition reflects our relentless commitment to innovation and securing mission-critical software for our customers. As AI reshapes how software is built, tested, and deployed, it introduces new layers of complexity and risk. Black Duck is at the forefront of this exciting new frontier by helping developers and security professionals navigate the AI storm with intelligent, scalable security solutions that evolve as fast as the code they protect.