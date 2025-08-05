Can I trust AI?

It seems that is the question we are all grappling with daily. For most of us, this question is rooted in concerns of data privacy, intellectual property, hallucinations, and bias. But as a developer using AI coding assistants like GitHub Copilot and Claude Code, I have another, more specific question: Can I trust the code AI generates?

And by trust, I mean, am I confident that the code I get from these tools is free from bugs—and most importantly, security bugs. If we were asking this question of a human developer (e.g., “Can we trust the code that Steve writes?”), our answer might be “Probably, but we should still test it to verify.” Steve might be the best developer on the team, but few dev teams would be comfortable simply taking Steve’s word that his code is perfect.