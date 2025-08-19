The growing need for fast and effective application security

Fast and effective testing is increasingly crucial, as AI-powered coding assistants such as GitHub Copilot accelerate the pace of development and increase the likelihood of defects and vulnerabilities slipping through the cracks. Despite these advancements and the ever-present pressure to deliver new features and updates faster, organizations must ensure the quality of their software doesn’t suffer.

The GitHub platform offers many advantages for development productivity and efficiency, but many organizations need more comprehensive code scans than what the platform provides to ensure their applications are free of critical coding defects or out-of-date open source components that may introduce security vulnerabilities.