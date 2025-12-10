Let’s be honest: Application security is noisier than ever. Scanners from established vendors are faster and now integrated into every development environment, but they can run too many tests and surface too many results if the right processes are not in place, resulting in findings that are wrong, contradictory, or redundant. Application security posture management (ASPM) and reachability were conceived to address this noise crisis by centralizing, correlating, and prioritizing findings across tools and the SDLC, but they do nothing to increase the fidelity of findings or fix the true positives that are critical. So the noise has not only persisted, it’s grown.
The explosion of AI-powered development is amplifying this noise. An avalanche of new code, much of it produced by Claude, Copilot, Gemini, and other AI coding tools, has spawned new threat landscapes and an ever-expanding attack surface. AppSec and development teams have tried to keep pace but the false positives, duplicate findings, and irrelevant alerts have only increased, leaving developers and security engineers grasping for ways to filter and prioritize them.
Worst of all, this noise isn’t free. It costs billions of dollars in wasted productivity, delayed delivery cycles, technical debt, and security breaches due to alert fatigue. Smarter reporting dashboards and prioritization filters are focusing on the wrong problem. Instead of buffering the noise, you need something that separates the signal from the noise at AI speed.
Today we are introducing Black Duck Signal™, a transformative agentic AI solution engineered to secure software at the speed of AI development. It solves the noise crisis in AppSec by identifying the issues that matter most to your organization—and fixing them for you. It combines decades of human-vetted AppSec intelligence with multi-LLM code analysis into AI agents that find and fix issues without noise, without hallucinations, and without your developers having to lift a finger.
Unlike other AI solutions, Signal augments and refines LLM analysis with context from the Black Duck KnowledgeBase™, the most comprehensive and battle-tested repository of application security intelligence in the world. The KnowledgeBase contains advanced software security insights and analytics based on data from hundreds of thousands of real-world commercial and open source codebases—all vetted by industry experts over two decades. It empowers Signal to cut through the noise with surgical precision, delivering verified analysis, exploitability data, and fixes that other AI solutions can only guess at.
The KnowledgeBase includes
Signal is a unified solution that coalesces all this knowledge into a collection of AI agents and model context protocol (MCP) services that work as a cohesive team to help you deliver secure software faster than ever before.
Signal works within AI coding assistants and IDEs including GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, Windsurf, and others, so you can integrate code security scans as part of your AI code generation prompts and workflows. It provides fast, incremental analysis of new code as it’s created, without requiring a full project scan, as well as full scans of entire existing codebases. This allows developers and their AI coding assistants to easily review and automatically apply verified code fixes before they are checked in. It also enables security teams to audit entire applications across your repos.
Adopting the latest programming language or framework shouldn’t leave you vulnerable. Unlike traditional static application security testing (SAST) tools, Signal is programming language–agnostic—and always will be. Signal’s LLM analysis identifies defects in any code, in any language, from COBOL to Java to Ada to Rust, many of which will never be supported by SAST tools.
Ultimately, Signal analyzes software in any form and identifies any vulnerability—from established CVEs to zero-days. It determines not only if the vulnerability is reachable but if it’s exploitable—and if so, Signal verifies and fixes it. All without breaking your code. And without requiring any time or effort by your developers.
Best of all, Signal continuously improves. Its augmentation capabilities mean it will tailor its findings and processes to match your specific needs and policies over time. It not only solves the AppSec noise crisis, it’s the last AppSec solution you’ll ever need to buy.
The future of AppSec is here. We invite you to experience it for yourself. Join our exclusive Early Access Program and discover how Signal can secure your most challenging codebases, even those in languages no SAST tool will ever support.