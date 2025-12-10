Table of Contents

Let’s be honest: Application security is noisier than ever. Scanners from established vendors are faster and now integrated into every development environment, but they can run too many tests and surface too many results if the right processes are not in place, resulting in findings that are wrong, contradictory, or redundant. Application security posture management (ASPM) and reachability were conceived to address this noise crisis by centralizing, correlating, and prioritizing findings across tools and the SDLC, but they do nothing to increase the fidelity of findings or fix the true positives that are critical. So the noise has not only persisted, it’s grown.

The explosion of AI-powered development is amplifying this noise. An avalanche of new code, much of it produced by Claude, Copilot, Gemini, and other AI coding tools, has spawned new threat landscapes and an ever-expanding attack surface. AppSec and development teams have tried to keep pace but the false positives, duplicate findings, and irrelevant alerts have only increased, leaving developers and security engineers grasping for ways to filter and prioritize them.

Worst of all, this noise isn’t free. It costs billions of dollars in wasted productivity, delayed delivery cycles, technical debt, and security breaches due to alert fatigue. Smarter reporting dashboards and prioritization filters are focusing on the wrong problem. Instead of buffering the noise, you need something that separates the signal from the noise at AI speed.

Black Duck Signal: Ignore the noise, fix what matters

Today we are introducing Black Duck Signal™, a transformative agentic AI solution engineered to secure software at the speed of AI development. It solves the noise crisis in AppSec by identifying the issues that matter most to your organization—and fixing them for you. It combines decades of human-vetted AppSec intelligence with multi-LLM code analysis into AI agents that find and fix issues without noise, without hallucinations, and without your developers having to lift a finger.

Built on decades of AppSec intelligence

Unlike other AI solutions, Signal augments and refines LLM analysis with context from the Black Duck KnowledgeBase™, the most comprehensive and battle-tested repository of application security intelligence in the world. The KnowledgeBase contains advanced software security insights and analytics based on data from hundreds of thousands of real-world commercial and open source codebases—all vetted by industry experts over two decades. It empowers Signal to cut through the noise with surgical precision, delivering verified analysis, exploitability data, and fixes that other AI solutions can only guess at.

The KnowledgeBase includes

  • 3.2 petabytes of open source software metadata and software archives: Providing unmatched understanding of your software supply chain
  • 10+ million open source projects and 58,000 data sources: Ensuring comprehensive coverage across the open source ecosystem
  • 317,000 vulnerabilities and 63,000 Black Duck Security Advisories: Delivering deep, human-vetted vulnerability intelligence
  • 3,000 licenses: Helping ensure robust IP and license compliance
  • 20+ years of dynamic scans on production web applications: Offering real-world insights into exploitable weaknesses
  • Code security and quality rule sets and patterns: Guiding secure development practices
  • 17+ years of BSIMM engagements with 650 firms and thousands of assessments: Incorporating industry-leading security maturity models
  • 20+ years of Black Duck audits that include 10,000 OSS audits of 20,000 codebases for 2,000+ customers: Providing expertise through extensive real-world analysis of technical debt

A path for continuous innovation

Signal is a unified solution that coalesces all this knowledge into a collection of AI agents and model context protocol (MCP) services that work as a cohesive team to help you deliver secure software faster than ever before.

  • Role-based agents extend your team by delivering multifaceted skillsets to take on complex developer and security workflows.
  • Task-based agents are specialists trained to identify and address specific types of risk, such as code security, sensitive data, dependency security, IP and license compliance, and coding standards.
  • MCP services provide access to decades of security insights and analytics from the Black Duck Knowledgebase.

Signal works within AI coding assistants and IDEs including GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, Windsurf, and others, so you can integrate code security scans as part of your AI code generation prompts and workflows. It provides fast, incremental analysis of new code as it’s created, without requiring a full project scan, as well as full scans of entire existing codebases. This allows developers and their AI coding assistants to easily review and automatically apply verified code fixes before they are checked in. It also enables security teams to audit entire applications across your repos.

Adopting the latest programming language or framework shouldn’t leave you vulnerable. Unlike traditional static application security testing (SAST) tools, Signal is programming language–agnostic—and always will be. Signal’s LLM analysis identifies defects in any code, in any language, from COBOL to Java to Ada to Rust, many of which will never be supported by SAST tools.

Ultimately, Signal analyzes software in any form and identifies any vulnerability—from established CVEs to zero-days. It determines not only if the vulnerability is reachable but if it’s exploitable—and if so, Signal verifies and fixes it. All without breaking your code. And without requiring any time or effort by your developers.

Best of all, Signal continuously improves. Its augmentation capabilities mean it will tailor its findings and processes to match your specific needs and policies over time. It not only solves the AppSec noise crisis, it’s the last AppSec solution you’ll ever need to buy.

Signal Early Access Program

The future of AppSec is here. We invite you to experience it for yourself. Join our exclusive Early Access Program and discover how Signal can secure your most challenging codebases, even those in languages no SAST tool will ever support.
 

Join now

