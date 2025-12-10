Let’s be honest: Application security is noisier than ever. Scanners from established vendors are faster and now integrated into every development environment, but they can run too many tests and surface too many results if the right processes are not in place, resulting in findings that are wrong, contradictory, or redundant. Application security posture management (ASPM) and reachability were conceived to address this noise crisis by centralizing, correlating, and prioritizing findings across tools and the SDLC, but they do nothing to increase the fidelity of findings or fix the true positives that are critical. So the noise has not only persisted, it’s grown.

The explosion of AI-powered development is amplifying this noise. An avalanche of new code, much of it produced by Claude, Copilot, Gemini, and other AI coding tools, has spawned new threat landscapes and an ever-expanding attack surface. AppSec and development teams have tried to keep pace but the false positives, duplicate findings, and irrelevant alerts have only increased, leaving developers and security engineers grasping for ways to filter and prioritize them.

Worst of all, this noise isn’t free. It costs billions of dollars in wasted productivity, delayed delivery cycles, technical debt, and security breaches due to alert fatigue. Smarter reporting dashboards and prioritization filters are focusing on the wrong problem. Instead of buffering the noise, you need something that separates the signal from the noise at AI speed.