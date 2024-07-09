Software applications are becoming more sophisticated every day. As a result, organizations often struggle to manage the complexity and operational costs of securing them.

The difficulty for security and development teams is addressing issue prioritization, triage, and remediation in a timely manner. In a typical day, an AppSec team may need to sort through hundreds of findings across individual AST tools and spreadsheets, and determine the most critical issues to escalate. Once an issue is brought to a developer’s attention, they may have to log into a given AST tool, ascertain which issue is assigned to them, figure out the best way to remediate the issue, and commit a fix. They may also need to decide whether to run additional testing and which AST tool to pick. These steps can often translate to weeks of work on a single issue. In today’s climate, this level of security friction is untenable given the pace of software development.

This is where an application security posture management (ASPM) solution can help. ASPM aggregates and normalizes findings from across application security testing tools, allowing organizations to consistently apply policies across the entire enterprise. Gartner research has shown that “by 2026, over 40% of organizations developing proprietary applications will adopt ASPM to more rapidly identify and resolve application security issues.”

It’s easy to understand why. ASPM provides