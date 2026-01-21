Dipto Chakravarty

Dipto Chakravarty is the chief product and technology officer at Black Duck, where he leads the company’s product and technology initiatives including product strategy, product management, product development, and R&D. Before joining Black Duck, he served as CPO at Cloudera and head of data engineering for Amazon’s artificial general intelligence business. Dipto has held executive positions at AWS, CA, IBM, and Novell; he led three PE-backed businesses with exits; and he founded Artesia from a buyout of Thomson-Reuters. He has had 12 patents issued to date, has authored two books, and has served on the board of software companies. Dipto holds BS and MS degrees in computer science from the University of Maryland, and a GMP certification from Harvard Business School.