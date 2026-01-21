What’s the one AppSec norm that you expect to be disrupted in 2026—and what should engineering and security leaders do to stay ahead of it?

“The traditional approach to vulnerability management and security testing will certainly be disrupted, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of AI in cybersecurity. The old software world is gone, giving way to a new set of truths defined by AI. AI will significantly alter how organizations identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, becoming both a tool for attackers and defenders. Threat actors will leverage AI to automate and scale attacks, while defenders will use AI to enhance detection and response capabilities.

“Organizations will need to invest in AI-driven vulnerability scanning and predictive analytics to stay ahead of emerging threats. AI-powered security tools will enable security teams to analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and predict potential threats before they materialize.

“The role of AI in AppSec will be transformative, and organizations that fail to adapt risk being left behind. As AI continues to evolve, it's essential for security leaders to prioritize AI-driven security measures and invest in the necessary skills and technologies to stay ahead of the threats.”